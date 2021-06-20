Carthage golf outing to honor late director

SOMERS — The 46th annual Carthage Athletics Golf Outing will take place Monday, June 28, at the Kenosha Country Club, 500 13th Ave.

This year’s event honors the life and legacy of Bob Bonn who died unexpectedly in June 2020. Bonn served as the Carthage College director of athletics from 1992 to 2018, bringing success to the department both in and out of competition. Raising over 100 banners, signifying a conference title or top-eight national finish, he added four men's and five women's varsity sports to the department, while completing over $50 million in facility renovations and building a $3 million endowment.

In addition to golf, the day will include a social hour, auction and dinner during which Bonn will be honored in a special celebration. The event will also provide an opportunity to meet Nate Stewart, the Firebird’s new director of athletics who joined Carthage last summer.

Proceeds will benefit more than 750 Carthage student-athletes competing within the department's 28 athletic programs.

Additional details, sponsorship information and event registration can be found at carthage.edu/give/2021-athletics-golf-outing.

