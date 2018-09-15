Carthage College 31

Carroll University 0

Carthage;7;3;14;7;;31

Carroll;0;0;0;0;;0

First quarter

CARTHAGE — Bazarek 5 pass from Friberg (Unland kick)

Second quarter

CARTHAGE — Unland 24 FG

Third quarter

CARTHAGE — Pooler 5 run (Unland kick)

CARTHAGE — Bazarek 30 pass from Friberg (Unland kick)

Fourth quarter

CARTHAGE — McGary 6 run (Unland kick)

;Carthage;Carroll

First downs;19;9

Rushes-yards;40-169;35-126

Passing yards;236;96

Passes;20-280;12-23-2

Punts-avg.;6-40.3;7-39.9

Fumbles-lost;0-0;3-0

Penalties-yds;6-64;4-29

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — CC: McGary 21-77, Dennis 1-34, Pooler 9-27, Friberg 5-25, Del Nodal 1-6, Lucito 1-0, Klein 2-0. CU: Bahling 18-85, Keels 8-29, Allen 2-6, Bell 3-4, Pusteri 4-2.

PASSING — CC: Friberg 19-26-0-223, Klein 1-2-0-13. CU: Bahling 12-23-2-96.

RECEIVING — CC: Bazarek 6-87, French 3-44, Patton 3-50, Murphy 2-18, Pooler 2-14, Stricker 1-11, McGary 2-11, Wells 1-1. CU: Zitzke 7-62, Kujawa 1-11, Brown 1-6, Keels 1-5.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments