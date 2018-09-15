Carthage College 31
Carroll University 0
Carthage;7;3;14;7;—;31
Carroll;0;0;0;0;—;0
First quarter
CARTHAGE — Bazarek 5 pass from Friberg (Unland kick)
Second quarter
CARTHAGE — Unland 24 FG
Third quarter
CARTHAGE — Pooler 5 run (Unland kick)
CARTHAGE — Bazarek 30 pass from Friberg (Unland kick)
Fourth quarter
CARTHAGE — McGary 6 run (Unland kick)
;Carthage;Carroll
First downs;19;9
Rushes-yards;40-169;35-126
Passing yards;236;96
Passes;20-280;12-23-2
Punts-avg.;6-40.3;7-39.9
Fumbles-lost;0-0;3-0
Penalties-yds;6-64;4-29
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — CC: McGary 21-77, Dennis 1-34, Pooler 9-27, Friberg 5-25, Del Nodal 1-6, Lucito 1-0, Klein 2-0. CU: Bahling 18-85, Keels 8-29, Allen 2-6, Bell 3-4, Pusteri 4-2.
PASSING — CC: Friberg 19-26-0-223, Klein 1-2-0-13. CU: Bahling 12-23-2-96.
RECEIVING — CC: Bazarek 6-87, French 3-44, Patton 3-50, Murphy 2-18, Pooler 2-14, Stricker 1-11, McGary 2-11, Wells 1-1. CU: Zitzke 7-62, Kujawa 1-11, Brown 1-6, Keels 1-5.
