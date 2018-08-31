UW-Oshkosh 20
Carthage 9
Carthage;0;6;0;3;—;9
UW-Oshkosh;7;0;0;13;—;20
First quarter
O — Gerhartz 11 run (P. Peterson kick)
Second quarter
C — Patton 10 pass from Dury (Unland kick blocked)
Fourth quarter
C — Unland 44 field goal
O — Moon 4 run (P. Peterson kick)
O — Jennings Jr. 68 interception (end of regulation)
;Carthage;UW-Oshkosh
First downs;18;12
Rushes-yards;38-123;43-167
Passing yards;206;39
Passes;15-36-4;10-19-1
Punts-avg.;6-266;9-372
Fumbles-lost;0-0;2-1
Penalties-yds;10-113;5-42
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — C: McGary 22-110, Pooler 10-32, Friberg 2-4, Dury 4-6. O: Gerhartz 16-70, Todarello 7-59, Duranso 9-22, Nellen 2-15, Moon 2-4, Peerenboom 4-5, Radavich 2-5.
PASSING — C: Dury 14-32-4-192, Friberg 1-4-0-14. O: Duranso 6-13-1-30, Radavich 4-6-0-9.
RECEIVING — C: French 9-131, McGary 1-24, Stricker 1-18, Patton 1-10, Kesul 1-10, Bazarek 1-8, Wells 1-5. O: Kallas 3-9, Todarello 2-12, Moon 2-4, Hayes 1-10, Gerend 1-4, Gerhartz 1-0.
