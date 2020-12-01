Carthage fall dance production goes virtual

KENOSHA — Carthage College invites the community to enjoy the annual fall dance production, "Flying & Falling."
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show will be pre-recorded and then made available for the community to watch from home at no cost at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 4-5, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6.
This year, the Carthage dance program has found creative ways to share their innovative work with the community. This recording will include a behind the scenes discussion about the process as the dancers and choreographers watch and discuss their pieces.
Each year, the annual fall dance production provides opportunities for Carthage dancers to embody various dance works and present them on the Carthage mainstage. The show features choreography by Stacy Pottinger, artistic director and dance minor program director; Carthage dance minors, and regional and national guest artists including Jenny Barreca and the Repertory Etudes Project. Featuring dance works created by guest artists, traditional works that have been re-staged and given new life, and new insights by Carthage performers and students, “Flying & Falling” brings to mind the kind of limitless, boundless, soaring movement that makes dance seem so effortless and so appealing to audiences.
There is no registration and the show will launch in real time. To watch from home, go to carthage.edu/multimedia.
