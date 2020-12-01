 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Carthage fall dance production goes virtual
0 comments

Carthage fall dance production goes virtual

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0

KENOSHA — Carthage College invites the community to enjoy the annual fall dance production, "Flying & Falling."

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the show will be pre-recorded and then made available for the community to watch from home at no cost at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 4-5, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6.

This year, the Carthage dance program has found creative ways to share their innovative work with the community. This recording will include a behind the scenes discussion about the process as the dancers and choreographers watch and discuss their pieces.

Each year, the annual fall dance production provides opportunities for Carthage dancers to embody various dance works and present them on the Carthage mainstage. The show features choreography by Stacy Pottinger, artistic director and dance minor program director; Carthage dance minors, and regional and national guest artists including Jenny Barreca and the Repertory Etudes Project. Featuring dance works created by guest artists, traditional works that have been re-staged and given new life, and new insights by Carthage performers and students, “Flying & Falling” brings to mind the kind of limitless, boundless, soaring movement that makes dance seem so effortless and so appealing to audiences.

There is no registration and the show will launch in real time. To watch from home, go to carthage.edu/multimedia.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Racine loses 'a North Star:' Former interim mayor, School Board member, union leader Dennis Wiser dies at age 70
Local News

Racine loses 'a North Star:' Former interim mayor, School Board member, union leader Dennis Wiser dies at age 70

Dennis Wiser wore many hats in his 70 years. He was a City of Racine alderman from 2010-2018 and became the first person to serve three consecutive terms as Racine City Council president in at least 70 years. Then from July 2017 to November 2017 he served as interim after John Dickert stepped down, and before Cory Mason was elected and sworn in. He served on the Racine Unified School Board for 12 years, from 2008 to 2020. Wiser was a retired math teacher who had also previously served as the executive director of the Racine Education Association, the Racine teachers’ union.

On Wednesday, he died unexpectedly.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News