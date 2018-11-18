KENOSHA — The Carthage College Red Men scored in triple digits for the first time since the 2016-17 season on Sunday afternoon at Tarble Arena, defeating the Lions of Finlandia University, 112-68.
The victory improves the Red Men to 2-1, while the Lions fall to 0-5.
Sunday marked the first 100-point performance since the Red Men topped Olivet College 103-68 on November 18, 2016 and is the most in a game since December 14, 2013 when Carthage defeated UW-Platteville, 112-104, in double overtime.
Preston Leketa led the Red Men with 26 points. Also scoring in double digits were Kienan Baltimore with 20 points, Jordan Kedrowski with 17, and Sean Johnson the aforementioned Brett Czerak with 14 each.
