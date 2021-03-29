Carthage concert features singer, quartet

KENOSHA — The second performance in the Performing Arts Series titled “Reginald Mobley featuring Solideo Quartet” will take place at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8, in A.F. Siebert Chapel at Carthage, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

Reginald Mobley is a well-known artist, noted specifically for his “shimmering voice, a voice which also allows lucid and pure levels.” His first professional work was in musical theater, and while working in Japan as a singer/actor for Tokyo Disney, he performed cabaret shows of gospel, jazz and torch songs in jazz clubs around Tokyo. Mobley leads a prolific career in the United States; his recordings have received several Grammy nominations.

The Solideo Quartet met in the summer of 2019 at the Castleman Quartet Program in Fredonia, N.Y. Originally, the group was assigned to work together at random, but after meeting, they created a strong bond and committed to becoming an official group. The quartet is made up of Heather Beckman, Joshelle Conley, William Satterfield and Jun Lee.

The concert is open to Carthage students, faculty and staff, and tickets must be obtained in advance. Others are welcome to view from home through live stream. Go to https://go.evvnt.com/757851-0.

