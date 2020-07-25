Carthage College names new athletic director SUN

Carthage has a new athletic director in place.
The school announced this week that Nate Stewart, who recently has been the deputy athletic director at Centre College, a Division III school in Danville, Ky., has been hired to lead the Carthage program.
Stewart replaces former Athletic Director Michelle Manning, who resigned last year to take a position closer to her family at Bucknell in Pennsylvania. Carthage Associate Athletic Director Kelsey Peterson filled the position on an interim basis.
“Nate Stewart brings to Carthage a truly outstanding background,” Carthage President John Swallow said in a press release. “He’s an experienced athletic leader, he thrives in making strong community connections, and he has established himself as a strongly relational fundraiser on a national scale. I’m thrilled that he is joining us.”
Stewart is excited for the opportunity.
“Carthage has a great reputation, both athletically and academically,” he said. “I felt an instant connection to the people and the campus and really fell in love with the place. I look forward to getting to Kenosha, rolling up my sleeves and getting to work.”
Prior to his three years at Centre, Stewart was the athletic director at Eastern University (Pa.) and Valley City State University (N.D.).
Stewart was a four-year letterwinner in basketball at Roanoke College (Va)., where he earned a bachelor’s degree in health and human performance in 2003. He completed a master’s in athletic administration in 2005 at Marshall University (W.V.).
As a college basketball coach, Stewart served for eight years as an assistant for multiple Division I schools and for four years as the head coach at Division III Eastern, where he took over a program that had posted just three winning seasons in 19 years and guided the Eagles to a 15-11 record his first year.
During his career in administration, Stewart helped secure a $250,000 gift for gymnasium renovations at Centre, eliminated a deficit in one year at Valley State and oversaw a $1.5 million fitness center renovation at Eastern.
But Stewart said he’s proudest of the accomplishments that don’t necessarily appear on a resume.
“To me, it’s all about the relationships I build,” he said. “That’s the thing I’ve enjoyed first and foremost about my job.”
Stewart’s hiring culminates a national search led by Athletics Staffing and Consulting and aided by a Carthage committee chaired by Provost and Chief Operating Officer David Timmerman.
Joining Timmerman on the committee were Nick Mulvey, vice president for enrollment; professors Jacqueline Easley, Michele Hancock, Catherine Lau and Neil Scharnick; and coaches Brady Lindsley and Leanne Ulmer.
Stewart and his wife, Lauren, have two children. He is set to begin his new duties in mid- to late-August.
