Carthage College names new athletic director SUN

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Carthage has a new athletic director in place.

The school announced this week that Nate Stewart, who recently has been the deputy athletic director at Centre College, a Division III school in Danville, Ky., has been hired to lead the Carthage program.

Stewart replaces former Athletic Director Michelle Manning, who resigned last year to take a position closer to her family at Bucknell in Pennsylvania. Carthage Associate Athletic Director Kelsey Peterson filled the position on an interim basis.

“Nate Stewart brings to Carthage a truly outstanding background,” Carthage President John Swallow said in a press release. “He’s an experienced athletic leader, he thrives in making strong community connections, and he has established himself as a strongly relational fundraiser on a national scale. I’m thrilled that he is joining us.”

Stewart is excited for the opportunity.

“Carthage has a great reputation, both athletically and academically,” he said. “I felt an instant connection to the people and the campus and really fell in love with the place. I look forward to getting to Kenosha, rolling up my sleeves and getting to work.”