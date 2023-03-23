KENOSHA — Clarinets will be the featured section of the Carthage Wind Orchestra for their “Clarinet Collage” concert, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, in the college’s A.F. Siebert Chapel.

The program will include selections that highlight several soloists as well as the entire clarinet section.

An added element is works written exclusively for the clarinet choir, an ensemble consisting of the various sized instruments of the clarinet family.

Katiann Nelson, a senior music major from Waterford studying piano and voice in addition to clarinet, will perform the jazzy “Derivations” by Morton Gould, written for Benny Goodman and his famed swing band of the ‘30s.

Lexy Klawonn, a senior music education major from Kenosha, will play the “Rondo Variations” from Guy Woolfenden’s “Concerto for Clarinet.”

The entire clarinet section will share the spotlight on Zez Confrey’s “Dizzy Fingers.”

Also on the program: R. Nathaniel Dett’s “After the Cakewalk” (the next installment in the Wind Orchestra’s Black Composers Matter Initiatve), John Mackey’s “Sheltering Sky” and Vincent Persichetti’s 1953 landmark work for band, “Pageant.”

The Wind Orchestra is conducted by James Ripley, and the Clarinet Choir is led by Barbara Drapcho, instructor of clarinet at Carthage.