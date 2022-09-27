 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carthage Christmas Festival tickets go on sale Oct. 1

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
Carthage Christmas Festival 2021

Tickets go on sale Saturday for the Carthage Christmas Festival.

KENOSHA — Tickets to all performances of the 2022 Carthage Christmas Festival will go on sale this Saturday, Oct. 1.

Community members are invited to celebrate the holiday season with Carthage College, which will hold the annual festival on the weekend of Dec. 2-4. Performance times are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday.

This year’s event, themed “Share in the Wonder,” will feature the Carthage Choir, Wind Orchestra, Philharmonic, Treble Choir and Chorale, as well as the Lincoln Chamber Singers. Each performance will conclude with the Service of Light and the singing of “Silent Night, Holy Night.”

Reserved-seating tickets cost $10 and can be purchased beginning at 8 a.m. Oct. 1 online at carthage.edu/tickets. The Fine Arts Box Office will also take phone orders from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day at 262-551-6661, in addition to its normal business hours (noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday).

Conceived in 1874 as a holiday band concert, the Carthage Christmas Festival evolved into a community tradition that now attracts more than 3,500 people annually. The event takes place in the A.F. Siebert Chapel on the Carthage campus, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

Carthage also offers a holiday dinner before each performance. Tickets for this optional add-on are $25 each and can be reserved at carthage.edu/christmas-festival.

