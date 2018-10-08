KENOSHA — As of part of Fall Family Weekend, the Carthage Choir will perform a free concert at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 14, in the A.F. Siebert Chapel at Carthage, 2001 Alford Park Drive.

Under the direction of Professor Eduardo García-Novelli, the Carthage Choir performs repertoire in secular and sacred traditions in a variety of choral styles. The choir has toured both nationally and internationally, most recently returning from a European tour through Slovenia, Hungary and Italy.

