MILWAUKEE — The Carthage Choir is scheduled to perform a free concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 7, at Basilica of St. Josaphat, 2333 S. Sixth St.
This concert will also include performances by the Pius XI Catholic High School Concert Choir, Brookfield East High School’s Chamber Singers, Muskego High School Chorale and the Prairie Ridge High School Chorale.
“Sharing choral music with young people and watching them perform is exhilarating,” said Eduardo Garcia-Novelli, director of the Carthage Choir. “Carthage has organized this concert for the last seven years and it’s an honor to showcase the huge talent we have in southeast Wisconsin and northern Illinois.”
Founded in 1927 as the Carthage College A Cappella Choir, the College’s premier vocal ensemble is now in its 92nd year. Originally a choir that performed a cappella choral music solely from the sacred repertory, the choir now performs sacred and secular music from the full expanse of choral traditions.
Under Dr. Garcia-Novelli’s leadership, the choir has toured across Europe, performing in Austria, Czech Republic, Germany and Hungary. The choir has also had the distinct honor of presenting a solo performance at Carnegie Hall in New York, N.Y.
