Carthage brings "Betrayal" to the stage

KENOSHA — “Betrayal” will be staged Oct. 1-3 and 7-9 in Wartburg Theatre at Carthage College Wartburg Theatre, 2001 Alford Park Drive.
Written in 1978, "Betrayal" tells the story of Robert and Emma, a happily married couple in the UK. The pair go to work, raise their children and spend time with their dearest friends, Jerry and his wife, Judith. At least, that’s what Robert thinks. In reality, Emma and Jerry are in a long-term affair. Pintor manipulates time, jumping back and forth over the span of seven years. Audience members follow quick-witted dialogue through this journey of hidden feelings, secret meetings and lies upon lies. Betrayal explores the mind-boggling question: what’s more important, passion or loyalty?
The intimate cast size allows for Carthage Theatre students Natalie Lall, Nicky Caldwell, Carson Flemming and Becca Robertson to explore intense dialogue, intricate character relationships and emotional depth.
Shows are at 7:30 p.m. The Oct. 3 show is at 3 p.m. Tickets cost $14, $10 for seniors 55 and older and $8 for students. Go to carthage.edu/fine-arts/box-office. This play contains content that may not be suitable for children.
