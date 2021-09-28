Carthage brings "Betrayal" to the stage

Written in 1978, "Betrayal" tells the story of Robert and Emma, a happily married couple in the UK. The pair go to work, raise their children and spend time with their dearest friends, Jerry and his wife, Judith. At least, that’s what Robert thinks. In reality, Emma and Jerry are in a long-term affair. Pintor manipulates time, jumping back and forth over the span of seven years. Audience members follow quick-witted dialogue through this journey of hidden feelings, secret meetings and lies upon lies. Betrayal explores the mind-boggling question: what’s more important, passion or loyalty?