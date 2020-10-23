Carson Wentz rallies Eagles to 22-21 win over Giants SAT

No big deal.

Wentz threw a perfect strike to Scott and the backup running back made an excellent catch to give Philadelphia the lead. The 2-point conversion failed, but Jones was sacked by Brandon Graham and fumbled on the ensuing possession.

"We never faltered. We never panicked. We knew we were gonna win," Scott said. "Carson led us and it was a great team effort."

The Eagles (2-4-1) and Giants (1-6) are right in the mix in the NFC East, led by Dallas (2-4).

"This was huge for us," Wentz said. "The NFC East is wide open."

Wentz threw for 359 yards and two TDs and ran for a score. He was sacked three times and absorbed several hits.

Jones had only the end zone ahead of him away when he took off running from the Giants 12 in the third quarter. He was well ahead of everyone chasing him until he stumbled and got tackled before he could get up at 8.

A pass interference penalty against Nickell Robey-Coleman on third down gave the Giants another try, and Wayne Gallman ran in from the 1 to give them a 14-10 lead.

Jones' 80 yard run was the longest by a Giants quarterback and tied for the fourth-longest in team history.