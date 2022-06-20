 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carnell K. Williford

Carnell Williford

Carnell K. Williford, 1400 block of Geneva Street, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety, operating while intoxicated causing injury (1st offense).

