Carlos Lamar Vance Sr., 900 block of Midwood Drive, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), violate a court order restricting operating privilege ignition interlock device.
Carlos Lamar Vance Sr.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Among those Kvonte Kidd-Ellis Sr. leaves behind are a 3-month-old daughter and his heartbroken fiancée.
The suspect has been identified as a man wanted for a parole violation who barricaded himself inside an apartment.
The ownership family of David, Kathy and Michael Spiegelhoff said the Burlington store would continue, and that the new owners, Berkot's Super Foods, would attempt to maintain all of the store's current employees.
A Racine man has been accused of pulling out a gun at The Brickhouse Bar on 316 Main St. after getting into a fight over a woman.
A new extended-stay hotel has opened in Mount Pleasant.
Freedom Boat Club opened a new location Friday at Reefpoint Marina in Racine. The offering allows boat club members to rent a boat seven days per week, weather permitting.
Racine Police Department officers are investigating the discovery of human remains found in a house on Taylor Avenue.
The owners of Kravings, an immediate hit for ice cream in Waterford, are craving rapid growth of Waterford's zany milkshake concept. As many as eight locations could be open by the end of 2022.
An autopsy found the 20-month-old girl had been beaten and had sustained multiple skull fractures.
"The only thing we want to hear about you is you’re dead," the mother of the teen who was killed, Teren Cagle, told the man convicted of killing Cagle at the sentencing hearing.