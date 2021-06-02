 Skip to main content
Carlos Daniel Torres
Carlos Daniel Torres, 1900 block of Phillips Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.

