 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Carlos Coopwood Jr.

  • 0
Carlos Coopwood Jr.

Carlos Coopwood Jr., 2300 block of Prospect Street, Racine, hit and run (injury), hit and run (attended vehicle), operating while intoxicated causing injury (1st offense), operating without a license (3rd or subsequent offense within 3 years), possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News