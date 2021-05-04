 Skip to main content
Carlos C Santiago Jr., 1800 block of Erie Street, Racine, felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).

