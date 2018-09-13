Pruitt.jpg

Carl Pruitt, 2600 block of West High Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver heroin (second and subsequent offense), manufacture/deliver cocaine (second and subsequent offense), maintaining a drug trafficking place (second and subsequent offense).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments