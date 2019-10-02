He owned one of the oldest franchises in professional football and rarely talked about it.
William V. “Bill’’ Bidwill would much rather tell stories about growing up in Chicago, his days in the Navy or the great restaurants in St. Louis than about the current state of his Arizona Cardinals, a franchise that struggled for decades before making a stunning run to the Super Bowl after the 2008 season.
Bidwill, who died Wednesday at age 88, was reviled by fans at times for what they perceived to be his penny-pinching ways. But privately he was an extremely charitable man, distributing money to many local causes, usually done quietly with no publicity. Charitable contributions also were made through the Cardinals Foundation, formed shortly after the franchise moved to Arizona in 1988.
“Our dad passed away today the same way he lived his life: peacefully, with grace, dignity and surrounded by family and loved ones,” Cardinals President Michael Bidwill said in a statement released by the franchise. “We are overwhelmed by the support our family has received, not only now but throughout the latest chapter of his life.”
Bill Bidwill ignored critics as the team went a half-century without a playoff victory before making it as a wild card team in 1998 and upsetting the Cowboys in Dallas.
GIANTS: Don’t be surprised if New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is back in the lineup a lot sooner than expected.
Just 10 days after sustaining a high sprain to his right ankle, Barkley worked out with a trainer on the field Wednesday and appeared to move well as the Giants (2-2) got ready to practice for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings (2-2).
Barkley did not practice with the team and coach Pat Shurmur said after the workout the 2018 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year is making progress. The team will watch him this week to determine his status.
There had been reports Barkley might miss up to two months with the injury. Shurmur scoffed at those on Wednesday.
“Some people’s doctors had him at eight weeks,” Shurmur said. “Not my doctors.”
BROWNS: Linebacker Christian Kirksey underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle.
A team captain, Kirksey was injured during playing against the New York Jets on Sept. 16. He was placed on injured reserve Sept. 21 and had the operation Wednesday.
The Browns expect Kirksey to make a full recovery, but his loss cuts into their experience and they’ll miss his on-field leadership. Rookie Mack Wilson is starting in Kirksey’s spot.
It’s the second straight season Kirksey has had shortened by injury. A third-round pick in 2014, Kirksey played in all 16 games in his first four seasons before suffering a hamstring injury and missing the final seven in 2018.
