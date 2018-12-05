KATOWICE, Poland — Scientists announced Wednesday at the ongoing U.N. climate meeting that, after several years of little growth, global emissions of heat-trapping carbon dioxide have experienced their largest jump in seven years.

World carbon dioxide emissions are estimated to have risen 2.7 percent from 2017 to 2018. That's according to three studies released Wednesday from the Global Carbon Project, an international scientific collaboration that tracks greenhouse gas emissions.

Scientists say the calculations, announced during negotiations to put the 2015 Paris climate accord into effect, puts some of the landmark agreement's goals nearly out of reach.

Andrew Jones of Climate Interactive, which models greenhouse gas emissions and temperatures but was not part of the research, says "this is terrible news."

