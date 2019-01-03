DETROIT — Sales of new vehicles in the U.S. rose slightly in 2018, defying predictions and highlighting a strong economy.
Automakers reported an increase of 0.3 percent over a year ago to 17.27 million vehicles.
The increase came despite rising interest rates, a volatile stock market, and rising car and truck prices that pushed some buyers out of the new-vehicle market.
Industry analysts and automakers said strong economic fundamentals pushed up sales and should keep them near historic highs in 2019.
That auto sales remain near the 2016 record of 17.55 million is a testimonial to the strength of the economy, said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. The job market, he said, has created new employment, and wage growth has accelerated.
The economy is thought to have grown close to 3 percent last year, its best performance in more than a decade. Consumers, the main driver of the economy, are spending freely. The Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate four times in 2018 but is only expected to raise it twice this year.
Auto sales also were helped by low gasoline prices and rising home values, Zandi said.
