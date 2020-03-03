Car flipped, woman extricated in Yorkville crash

YORKVILLE — A Union Grove woman was extricated from her vehicle and cited early Tuesday after an alleged drunken driving crash.
At approximately 3:52 a.m., the Racine County Communications Center received a 911 call stating a vehicle that had rolled over and hit a utility pole in the 18500 block of Highway C in the Village of Yorkville and came to rest on its side, according to a Racine County Sheriff's Office news release. The caller said that the vehicle's driver was trapped inside.
Responding deputies saw a white 2006 Saturn Vue with significant damage. The driver, 20-year-old Melissa N. Oster from Union Grove, claimed she was not injured, but had to be extricated from her vehicle. Oster was transported to Burlington Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
It was determined that Oster was traveling east on Highway C, crossed the center line and drove into the westbound ditch where her vehicle struck a guide wire and flipped at least once, coming to rest up against utility pole.
It is believed that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, the Sheriff's Office said.
Oster was arrested and cited for driving while impaired, first offense, unsafe lane deviation, operating left of center line and underage drinking.