ELMWOOD PARK — The third annual Car & Bike Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Village of Elmwood Park, 3131 Taylor Ave.
There is a $10 fee to show a car or motorcycle and the first 50 participants will receive a goody bag. There is no fee for spectators.
You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
There will be raffles, food and music, and Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin will have a tiny home on site for tours.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.