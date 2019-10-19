ELMWOOD PARK — The third annual Car & Bike Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the Village of Elmwood Park, 3131 Taylor Ave.

There is a $10 fee to show a car or motorcycle and the first 50 participants will receive a goody bag. There is no fee for spectators.

There will be raffles, food and music, and Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin will have a tiny home on site for tours.

