Candy Hop and Scavenger Hunt in Downtown Racine April 24
Candy Hop and Scavenger Hunt in Downtown Racine April 24

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
RACINE — The first Candy Hop and Scavenger Hunt will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 24, in Downtown Racine.

Families are invited for a day of free candy giveaways and a scavenger hunt for children of all ages to enjoy. More than 30 participating businesses will pass out candy and welcome participants to their shops and restaurants.

Free bags for candy and Candy Hop maps will be available at the Downtown Racine Corp. office, 425 Main St. Children will also have the opportunity to participate in a self-guided, candy-themed scavenger hunt. Those who return their completed map to the DRC office by 4 p.m. will be entered to win one of three children's prize packs.

Maps of locations along with scavenger hunt sites are available online at racinedowntown.com.

