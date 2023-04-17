RACINE — Downtown Racine’s third annual Candy Hop and Scavenger Hunt will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22.

“We are excited to offer yet another free, family friendly event in Downtown Racine which will showcase our outstanding shops and restaurants.” said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director.

Families are invited for a day of free candy giveaways and a scavenger hunt for children of all ages to enjoy. More than 30 participating businesses will pass out candy and welcome participants to their shops and restaurants.