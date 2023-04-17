RACINE — Downtown Racine’s third annual Candy Hop and Scavenger Hunt will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22.
“We are excited to offer yet another free, family friendly event in Downtown Racine which will showcase our outstanding shops and restaurants.” said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director.
Families are invited for a day of free candy giveaways and a scavenger hunt for children of all ages to enjoy. More than 30 participating businesses will pass out candy and welcome participants to their shops and restaurants.
Bags for candy, a free face painter and scavenger hunt map of candy stops will be available at the Downtown Racine Corp. office, 425 Main St. Children will also have the opportunity to participate in a self-guided candy themed scavenger hunt. Those who return their completed map by 4 p.m. to the DRC office will be entered to win one of three prize packs. Printable scavenger hunt maps are also available at racinedowntown.com.