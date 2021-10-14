 Skip to main content
Candy Crawl in Downtown Racine Oct. 23 and 30
From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
Candy Crawl photo

Children receive candy during a past Candy Crawl at Indian Motorcycle of Racine.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

RACINE — Downtown Racine’s third annual Candy Crawl and Halloween Scavenger Hunt will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 23 and 30. More than 30 Downtown businesses will be passing out treats during this free trick-or-treat event.

In addition, a self-guided Halloween themed scavenger hunt will provide family fun to find spooky objects in store windows.

Scavenger hunt forms can be downloaded at racinedowntown.com or picked up at the Downtown Racine Corporation, 425 Main St. Completed forms can be dropped off to the DRC office and will be entered to win one of three children’s prize packs.

The scavenger hunt map also includes the Candy Crawl giveaway locations.

