Cancer diagnosis doesn't slow Rivera

Ron Rivera called his players together to deliver the “tough news" of his cancer diagnosis on Thursday night and by Saturday morning ripped into them for a practice that didn't meet his standards.
Washington's coach knows he'll struggle during treatment for squamous cell carcinoma but doesn't want his health to be a focus. There's a plan B in place for defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio to take over the coaching when necessary, but Rivera got a good prognosis from doctors about making a full recovery. He wants his team to be “business as usual” and concentrate on football.
“I can’t wait to get started and get this thing over with and go forward,” Rivera said. “I understand the significance of what I’m going to be going through. I understand how tough it’s going to be. Those days that I can be on the field I will be on the field, and those days that I can’t, I won’t.”
The 40-hour swing from revealing he had cancer to yelling that practice wasn't good enough exemplified Rivera's desire to get back to work even with the difficult challenge ahead. Doctors told the 58-year-old coaching could take his mind off the chemotherapy procedures needed to get rid of the treatable form of skin cancer.
• A University of Wisconsin-Madison student says he spent 600 hours during the coronavirus quarantine creating a documentary on Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
The Green Bay Press-Gazette reported that Ethan Bacon, a UW-Madison senior who works as a video editor for Badgers athletics, returned to his family home in Suamico after the university closed in March. He decided to spend his idle time making a Rodgers documentary. The result: a seven-part series entitled “Twelve." The first part is set to debut Saturday on Bacon's YouTube channel, EHBACON.
“There really wasn't anything like this for Rodgers out there so I kind of figured, I love the Packers and I love Rodgers, so why not make it myself?" Bacon said. “I definitely knew I wanted to go in-depth with it. Did I know that it was going to be this long and this big of a project? I don't think so.”
Bacon didn't conduct any first-hand interviews or research, instead assembling pieces of existing videos and interviews.
Auto racing
Justin Allgaier had a tiff with a fellow driver last week that was as much about the veteran driver’s frustration over a lengthy losing streak than anything that happened in the Xfinity Series race.
A week later, Allgaier kept his cool, stayed in control and held off a streaking Austin Cindric to win his first Xfinity race of the season Saturday at Dover International Speedway.
The 34-year-old Allgaier snapped a 20-race winless streak and acknowledged the drought had frayed his emotions. He got into a post-race tiff with AJ Allmendinger at Daytona and said there were times this season he considered hanging up the helmet.
• Erik Moses has been named president of Nashville Superspeedway, the first Black man to hold that title at any NASCAR track.
Moses most recently served as president of the XFL’s DC Defenders and now leads the charge of the scheduled Nashville reboot in 2021. The 1.33-mile concrete track was built in 2001 by Dover Motorsports and hosted NASCAR and IndyCar events until 2011.
Dover announced the hire before Saturday’s Cup race at the Monster Mile.
College sports
The University of Iowa is cutting four athletic programs to cope with lost revenue because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that Iowa announced Friday that its men’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming and diving and men’s tennis programs will be discontinued at the conclusion of the 2021-22 academic year.
“We are heartbroken for our student-athletes, coaches and staff,’’ director of athletics Gary Barta wrote in a letter announcing the moves. The letter also was signed by university president Bruce Harreld.
Finances are tight after the Big Ten decided to scrap plans for a fall sports season because of the coronavirus crisis. The university will continue to honor all existing scholarships through graduation for student-athletes who choose to remain at Iowa and will assist student-athletes who wish to transfer to other institutions “in every way possible.’’
Iowa previously announced reductions in compensation for all athletics department personnel and cuts in operational expenses.
