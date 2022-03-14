Campbell signs 5-year deal

GREEN BAY — After their flurry of moves on Monday morning to subtract money off their salary-cap overage, the Green Bay Packers spent some of it on Monday afternoon on one of their biggest offseason priorities: Bringing back first-team All-Pro inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell.

Campbell, who had a breakthrough season while playing on a one-year, $2 million prove-it deal that he signed in June, was high on general manager Brian Gutekunst’s to-do list after Campbell came in and stabilized one of the NFL’s most-improved defenses with consistent play, leadership and production.

Campbell’s agent, former University of Wisconsin offensive lineman Joe Panos, told Sports Illustrated, which first reported the news, that the deal is for five years and worth $50 million, with Campbell set to be paid $16.25 million in the first year of the deal.

Campbell agreed to terms on Monday afternoon, but the deal can’t become official until the new league year kicks off on Wednesday.

