 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Camila M Gomez
0 Comments

Camila M Gomez

  • 0

Camila M Gomez, 100 block of 22nd Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping, criminal trespass, obstructing an officer.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News