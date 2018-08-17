Cameron.jpg

Cameron Golden, 600 block of Randolph Street, Racine, first degree intentional homicide (two counts), recklessly endangering safety (four counts), possession of a firearm by adjudicated adolescent, possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 (two counts, repeater), obstructing an officer, carrying a concealed weapon (repeater), possession of tetrahydrocannabinols (repeater).

