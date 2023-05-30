Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp. will host its third annual Seltzer Beer Stroll from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 24.

Attendees will stroll the sidewalks of historic Downtown Racine and sample the newest seltzer beer flavors from more than 30 locations. Event goers will have the opportunity to sample seltzers beers from White Claw, Press, Vizzy, Corona, Cayman Jack, Press, Seagram’s, Topo Chico, High Noon and more. Each location will also offer snacks.

“We are excited to bring this event back, as it was wildly successful in its first two years," said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director. "This is a great way to have fun with friends, while supporting our small business community. Plus, with the ever changing seltzer selections, this is a fun way to find your new favorite.”