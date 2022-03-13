Calle Ocho Music Festival 2022 returns to Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — On Sunday, Little Havana hosts one of the largest Hispanic celebrations of its kind in the United States: Calle Ocho Music Festival.

The annual daylong festival features street vendors, music, folkloric dancing and lots of entertainment for all ages along Miami’s Calle Ocho from Southwest 12th to Southwest 27th avenues from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Yotuel Romero, co-author of “Patria y Vida,” the now iconic song of the Cuban diaspora, is the King of Carnaval Miami 2022.

“’Patria y Vida’ has become an anthem that has fueled a movement of expression through music and art for the Cuban people and there’s no better place than the Calle Ocho Music Festival to continue to elevate the message,” said Alexander Pérez, president of the Kiwanis Club of Little Havana, which organizes the event.

‘Patria y Vida’ was created and performed by Yotuel together with Alexander Delgado and Randy Malcom (Gente de Zona), Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo and El Funky.

“I feel honored to have been chosen as the King of Carnival Miami 2022,” Yotuel Romero said. “This festival has had a long history of recognizing the pillars of the Latino community in South Florida and being named and being part of a select group of other iconic Cuban artists such as Celia Cruz (1984), Gloria Estefan (1988) and Willy Chirino (1993) is truly humbling. I look forward to celebrating the return of Calle Ocho and I am grateful for the opportunity to further amplify the voice of the Cuban people and their fight for a Free Cuba.”

Yotuel will perform after performances by El Funky, Chris Tamayo, DJ Jammin J and Karibe Kings.

The Calle Ocho Music Festival is considered the largest Latin music festival in the United States. It has been the platform for the biggest musicians in the Hispanic market such as Pitbull, Nicky Jam and Maluma, who made their artistic debut at Calle Ocho.

The music festival is part of Carnaval Miami, which officially started in late February and has had multiple events. In addition to the music festival, the 40th edition of the domino tournament also takes place on Sunday.

