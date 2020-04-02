Call to arms: Compressed schedule could mean more pitchers

Teams that carried nine or 10 pitchers in the 1960s and 1970s have had 13 in recent years and even 14 for some American League games. A new rule this season limits pitchers to 13 through August and 14 the rest of the way, but that could be tossed in a reconfigured season as openers and perhaps six-man rotations gain prominence.

"We haven't really mapped it out that far yet," Blake said during a conference call from his home in Ohio. "We obviously know that our depth will be tested, as will both teams."

MLB has delayed opening day until mid-May at the earliest. Starting pitchers were two-to-three outings within being ready for the season.

"We're doing everything we can to maintain kind of where we were, getting our up-and-downs and our pitch counts and all of that," Chicago White Sox All-Star right-hander Lucas Giolito said. "Despite limited resources, we're able to pick up a ball and throw it and change intensities and measure it out. I think when it does come time for us to play again, we've already been communicating pretty much on a weekly basis with our coaching staff and training staff and everything like that. We'll just kind of pick it up and kind of gauge where guys are at and make decisions from there."