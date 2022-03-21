 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calendar for March 22

HIGH SCHOOLS

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of weather or other factors.

Tuesday

Softball — Tennessee spring trip: Racine Lutheran vs. Stewart County and vs. Houston County.

Wednesday

Softball — Tennessee spring trip: Racine Lutheran vs. McEwen.

Thursday

Softball — Catholic Central at Lake Geneva Badger, 4:30 p.m.; Milwaukee Rufus King at St. Catherine’s, Roosevelt Park, 4:30 p.m.; Tennessee spring trip: Racine Lutheran vs. West Creek.

Friday

No events scheduled.

Saturday

Track & field (co-ed) — Case, Horlick, Park, Union Grove, Prairie, St. Catherine’s at Case Invitational, UW-Parkside, 10 a.m.; Racine Lutheran at Milwaukee Lutheran Invitational, 9 a.m.

