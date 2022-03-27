Caledonia Starbucks, O&H and Culver’s report booming business

CALEDONIA — The intersection of Douglas Avenue and Four Mile Road is a great place to get plenty of tasty treats, from a caramel macchiato to a turtle kringle or a turtle sundae.

These treats, coming from Starbucks, O&H and Culver’s, respectively, weren’t available at that intersection until recently. Plus, the Village of Caledonia has been known to say no to new development.

In 2011, Walmart wanted to build a store at the corner of Highway 31 and Four Mile Road. Caledonians disapproved. Developers had to fight to build in 2020 a Casey’s General Store at the corner of Four Mile Road and Charles Street after neighbors complained about traffic concerns and light pollution. And just last fall, developers proposed a Dollar General store to be located at 4949 Erie St. About 100 residents packed the Village Hall, some carrying picket signs expressing their opposition. The Village Board denied the plan for the business by a unanimous vote.

However, the village approved plans for a Culver’s, Starbucks and an O&H along Douglas Avenue and they all opened last year. All three have reported that business is busy.

Village President Jim Dobbs said the Village Board members and residents want to make sure that the developments they are welcoming are a good fit for both the proposed location and for the village.

The three businesses, as well as the new Wingstop at 5055 Douglas Ave., have changed how the main commercial corridor of the village looks and feels in a very positive manner, he said.

“Our residents now have more choices for food and beverage that is very convenient for them, the businesses and their location have created an energy in the area that is also benefitting existing businesses in that corridor,” Dobbs wrote in an email. “These three business all chose sites that were within an existing commercial corridor and are business that serve well the needs of our residents. Comments have been very positive on all three businesses, just drive past and see how busy they all are!”

Culver’s

Siblings Jake and Alisa Haman own the restaurant at 4542 Douglas Ave. Jake said business has been “good overall” and it’s been “very busy.” He said he’s been very happy with the way the people on Douglas Avenue in Caledonia have accepted Culver’s as well as Starbucks and O&H.

Many customers have told the siblings that they love having Culver’s right in their neighborhood and that they’re happy to not have to make a drive to other locations.

“It’s become a very nice community to keep the other businesses going,” Jake Haman said. “We’re very happy that we got Starbucks and O&H here and some of the other brands to get the development going here.”

Within the first three months of the business’ opening, even in the middle of winter, “it’s a lot,” Haman said. “We expected to be this busy. I feel pretty good for the future here.”

He noted the summer could be even busier: “We’re going to brace for the impact of summer, I’m guessing this place is going to be booming.”

Haman said the 100-person team has been great. Despite being busy, employees don’t have to deal with too high of stress levels, Haman said, and that speaks volumes for the managers.

Approximately 50-60% of the employee crew are high school kids, specifically coming the most from Horlick High School and The Prairie School.

“They’re happy to be here. A lot of these kids don’t have much to do so they pick up hours and want to just be here,” Haman said. “It’s in a sense, the home away from home. It’s a fun place to work and a fun place to be.”

O&H Danish Bakery

O&H vice president of marketing Matt Horton said the Hamans have been great neighbors to work with.

The bakery at 917 Douglas Ave. so far has been good and “extremely busy.” O&H moved to that space from the previous location at 1841 Douglas Ave.

“We’re very pleased and happy with the location and we’ve had a lot of our customers able to follow us a few miles north,” Horton said, noting some customers have stopped at the bakery every single day.

“It’s somewhat hard not to have more traffic when you’re next to a Starbucks,” Horton said.

Horton also spoke of increased traffic in the area in general because of the convenience stores like Walgreens and Pick ‘N Save, which is creating a “pretty busy thoroughfare.”

“We’re happy with the reception and we’re looking to hopefully continue that. We want it to be a great place for people to be for years.”

While Horton did not know specific employee numbers, the new location has more people working there as well as more open hours. The bakery is now open on Sundays as the previous location hadn’t.

“Being a Racinian, it’s great to see development,” said Horton, who lives on the north side of town. “With Culver’s nearby, or Starbucks, it gives customers an opportunity to pop in and get something, get a small little pleasure. It’s been great because people just like the variety, and it certainly makes it better to live on that north side of Racine. It gives people a spot to visit, sit down, have a coffee with their friends and family. Overall, it’s been very positive in our eyes.”

Starbucks

Northterra Real Estate Group owns the commercial development which includes O&H and Starbucks. The group's Principal, Lee Jaramillo, said Starbucks has drawn enough traffic that it’s given existing businesses near the intersection a chance just as much as the new businesses have been given even more of a chance.

Jaramillo said Culver’s has been “knocking it out of the park” by itself, and customers who are coming to Starbucks are likely to stop in at Milaeger’s, Walgreens and others.

“We anticipate things are going to continue to look up for those guys as well,” Jaramillo said. “Fun times.”

Jaramillo reported the Starbucks at 4917 Douglas Ave. is doing fantastically. He and others, he said, had been hoping for a Starbucks to come to that area for a while.

“They are definitely exceeding the expectations that we had and they had,” Jaramillo said. “Things are going very well. My hunch of getting the Starbucks there and being the catalyst for everything else came to fruition.”

He’s noticed more traffic at this location than at any other Starbucks location: “it’s been really, really nice to see.”

He said he’s been getting a lot of phone calls from potential users who are looking for property in the area; because of that he’s expecting more growth in the area in the next 5-7 years.

“Once we’re able to continue with this momentum, other big players can come to the area,” Jaramillo said.

