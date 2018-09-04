Quarry August 27
On Aug. 27, 2018, Attorney Dennis Grzezinski addresses the Caledonia Village Board and planning commission, opposing the expansion of Payne & Dolan's quarry in the village.

 ADAM ROGAN adam.rogan@journaltimes.com

CALEDONIA — The controversial, long-running debate around the expansion of the quarry at the corner of 3 Mile Road and Charles Street may finally end tonight.

The first ordinance on the agenda for tonight's Caledonia Village Board meeting (Sept. 4) are in regards to the rezoning of 26 acres that would allow the quarry to be expanded.

Caledonia planning panel recommends approval of quarry expansion

The ordinance was approved by the Caledonia Planning Commission last week at a meeting attended by nearly 100 people, most of whom disapproved of the ordinance over concerns regarding noise and potential health risks associated with the quarry. If the quarry is allowed to expand and move closer to homes, even if a natural berm is landscaped, many fear that the noise and dust will become more of an issue.

Payne & Dolan, the Waukesha-based company that currently operates the quarry, estimates that it will have to cease operations in less than a decade if it isn't allowed to expand. If given approval, it could stay in operation for as much as another half-century.

Questions remain on quarry expansion

Payne & Dolan already owns the land it wants to be rezoned. But it's up to the village board whether or not it can be rezoned. The land in question is presently being used as farmland, operated by an outside entity.

Tonight's meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Caledonia Village Hall, 5043 Chester Lane.

Man pushes quarry-botanical gardens plan
