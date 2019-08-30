CALEDONIA — After surviving a few close calls, the Kmart in Caledonia, 5141 Douglas Ave., is scheduled to close in mid-December.
Larry Costello, Public Relations Director at Transformco, the company that owns Kmart and Sears, confirmed on Friday that the store is scheduled to close in mid-December and plans to hold a liquidation sale in mid-September. Costello declined to comment on why the Caledonia store was chosen.
Sears Holdings put out a list on Aug. 6 of stores closing which did not include the Caledonia store but a sign outside the doors stated that location would not accept new layaway contracts.
The Aug. 6 press release stated the chain, "faced a number of challenges returning our stores to sustainable levels of productivity, including differences with Sears Holdings over (Transformco's) purchase agreement and a generally weak retail environment."
The release also stated that, "all eligible associates will be offered the same number of weeks of severance as offered to employees of Sears Holding Corporation prior to that company's Chapter 11 filing in October 2018."
The Caledonia location has been the sole Kmart in Racine County ever since the location at 2211 S. Green Bay Road in the High Ridge Centre closed in early 2017. The Burlington Kmart was closed in 2011.
There was speculation the Caledonia store was nearing its end when the location was put up for sale as a "redevelopment opportunity" later that year. But in the fall of 2018, Kmart released a list of store it planned to close and the Caledonia store was not on that list.
Without the Caledonia location, the closest Kmart will be the one in Kenosha, 4100 52nd St. which is not scheduled to close for the foreseeable future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(6) comments
Whoever is "in control" of businesses, districts, companies, seriously sadly have to get companies in these vacant too many buildings! Stop focusing on JokeConn! City residents need to shop. Not everyone has a credit card.
Look at Kenosha! Whoever runs their City knows what to do!
I stopped going there years ago. They never had more than one or two checkout lanes open. I wasn't going to wait half an hour in line to give them money.
What’s up with the North side? There is hardly any shopping up here!? Is it the power plants, gravel pit, republicans?
You're such a clueless partisan hack usay. Can you point to ANY thing in the story that mentions ANYTHING about Republicans. Of course you can't. It's just another in your long list of lies.
I like to shop at this store it’s a bit sad, Walmart and target will be just about only ones left.
Was in there about a year ago, that it was closed then.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.