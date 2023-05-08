CALEDONIA — Caledonia Historical Village, 7330 Five Mile Road, will host a Spring Fling from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 21. There is no admission fee.

The event will include a bouncy house, rope making, bake sale, hot dogs, popcorn, soda and face painting. Live music will be provided by Dulcimer from 1 to 3 p.m.

Visitors will be able to view the historical structures and artifacts of the past including the 1840's log cabin, 1850's blacksmith shop, 1877 Town Hall, 1902 Milwaukee Road depot and caboose and a 1900 two-story machine shed.