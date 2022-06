CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Historical Village at Five Mile Road and Highway 38 is offering tours of the buildings and grounds from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 19.

There will be docents in each of the buildings to explain how early settlers lived. Visitors will be able to tour the 1877 Caledonia Town Hall, the 1840s Ruud Cabin, 1900 Machine Shed Museum and the 1902 Milwaukee Road Depot with caboose.

There is no admission fee; donations are accepted to help maintain the village.

