Caledonia Historical Society to host Spring Fling

CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Historical Society will hold a free Spring Fling from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at the Caledonia Historical Village, 7330 5 Mile Road.
The buildings on the grounds will be open with docents and include the 1902 Milwaukee Road depot, 1877 Caledonia Town Hall, 1840s log cabin, 1927 caboose, a 1919 two-story machine shed and a small museum constructed of repurposed materials.
Activities include a bouncy house for children, rope making, live music and a bake sale. Hot dogs, popcorn and soda will be sold.
