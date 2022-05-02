 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Caledonia Historical Society to host Spring Fling

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Historical Society will hold a free Spring Fling from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at the Caledonia Historical Village, 7330 5 Mile Road.

The buildings on the grounds will be open with docents and include the 1902 Milwaukee Road depot, 1877 Caledonia Town Hall, 1840s log cabin, 1927 caboose, a 1919 two-story machine shed and a small museum constructed of repurposed materials.

Activities include a bouncy house for children, rope making, live music and a bake sale. Hot dogs, popcorn and soda will be sold.

