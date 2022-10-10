 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Caledonia Historical Society open house Oct. 16

CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Historical Society will host its last open house of 2022 from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16, at Caledonia Historical Village, 7330 Five Mile Road. Buildings will be open with docents.

David Curran will be on the grounds with a display of muskets from both sides of the Civil War, both original and reproduction. His display is in honor of his grandfather, a Union Civil War veteran.

For more information, go to https://caledoniahistoricalsociety.org.

