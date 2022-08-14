 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Caledonia Conservancy Mane Event is Aug. 27

  • 0

CALEDONIA — The Mane Event Mounted Photo Scavenger Hunt and Obstacle Course, a fundraiser for the Caledonia Conservancy, will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, on the Neubauer Farm, 5551 Short Road.

Participants ride their own horse on marked country trails. Along the way, they find scavenger items and take a cell phone photo. Upon their return, they will receive a raffle ticket for each item found to enter for prizes. Crossing guards will be available at all roads. There is also an optional timed obstacle course in an enclosed grass arena. A prize is awarded to the fastest rider with the most points. Lunch and T-shirts are available for pre-order. 

The cost is $40 Aug. 20-26; $45 day of event. Go to https://go.evvnt.com/1136472-0.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Charges now dismissed against both teens initially accused of killing 14-year-old Eugene “JR” Henderson

Charges now dismissed against both teens initially accused of killing 14-year-old Eugene “JR” Henderson

Laura Ann Walker, the attorney for the teen against whom charges were dropped, told the Journal Times it appeared a witness had been untruthful in identifying her client as being involved in the crime. The prosecutor then "did what she is supposed to do as a prosecutor and that is to speak the truth,” Walker said. “So kudos to her.” However, Walker did express concern about the rush to charge her client. “I wish they would spend more time investigating prior to issuing the criminal complaint."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News