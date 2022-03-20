Caledonia and Wind Point residential developments progressing

For existing Racine County residents or Racine County hopeful residents, plenty of new options for homes will become available in the next several years.

On the eastern side of Racine County, particularly in Wind Point and Caledonia, several residential developments are in the works.

In Wind Point, the long debated new Deepwood Estates homes are coming to Wind Point and are to be located on the 4403 N. Main St. property. In addition, the former Wind Point School property is under construction at 290 Jonsue Lane and is to eventually house the Villas of Wind Point.

In Caledonia, the new Water’s Edge Condominium Development are coming to 5915, 5919 and 5945 Water’s Edge Drive, formerly Erie Street. The new Briarwood Condominium development will additionally be located next to LifeSport Tennis Club at 5100 Briarwood Lane. Auburn Hills features 113 home sites and the subdivision is located near the intersection of Northwestern Avenue and Johnson Park Drive/Emmertsen Road.

Caledonia Village President Jim Dobbs said the housing developments will bring additional residents which translates into additional tax base and additional services needed to serve those constituents.

“We are excited about the residential growth in the area, both Caledonia and Wind Point, and do believe that more commercial development will occur in the area to serve those populations,” Dobbs wrote in an email. “The village is in contact currently with other residential developers looking to add to our housing options.”

Dobbs said that as Caledonia increases its population, the village is confident that other retail shopping options will follow, hopefully utilizing the former Kmart building at 5141 Douglas Ave.

Wind Point

Deepwood Estates

A 3-acre “outlot” (known as outlot one) is separated from the two acres that are to be developed into four single family home lots.

The Deepwood Estates have been platted into a four-lot subdivision and construction has begun on the west.

KEW Investments (an LLC owned by Wolf Korndoerfer of Korndoerfer Homes) is getting ready to build on lot 2. The foundation is to begin in April. Lot 4 is anticipated to begin construction later this spring.

As far as the other two remaining lots, “we’re going to wait and find buyers and build whatever they’re looking to build in there,” Wolf Korndoerfer said.

He said he’s satisfied with the progress on the development and expects steady construction.

Trees cleared out include the underbrush, Korndoerfer said, and as far as the larger trees’ fate, “we will have to wait and see,” he said.

A 30-foot tree preservation easement was additionally added along the front of all the lots to preserve the wooded nature of Deepwood Drive.

“It’s a little hard to visualize until you get a house in there and you see it,” Korndoerfer said. “People can see the vision that I’ve had of houses tucked back in the woods. Once the homes are landscaped, they’ll fit in very well and enhance the neighborhood.”

Wind Point Village President Susan Sanabria said she expects that that development will move forward in the relatively new future.

The village still needs to decide what to do with the eastern portion of the land, and village officials are planning a neighborhood meeting to discuss the topic once the village hires a new administrator March 28. The village has been without one since former Village Administrator, Clerk and Treasurer Casey Griffiths left the village in January.

While some residents have expressed strong opposition to the Deepwood Estates development, Sanabria said things have quieted down and she hasn’t heard any complaints within the last several months.

“The lesson learned here is that change is hard,” Sanabria said. “Changing the way things are is a difficult process, you just try to do your best. Development is helpful in terms of moving a community forward but the change part is difficult, very difficult.”

Villas of Wind Point

In addition, the former Wind Point School property is under construction at 290 Jonsue Lane.

After being torn down nearly four years ago, the land where Wind Point School sat was supposed to be transformed into housing. Currently, the only thing there is rubble.

The nearly 14 acres located at 290 Jonsue Lane, are to be known as the site of the Villas of Wind Point.

The construction of the 40-unit condo development coming to the site of the former Wind Point School has been delayed many times due to the Mount Pleasant-based housing development company Newport Development Corp. (which is doing business as TNG28, LLC), not being able to meet the village’s deadlines.

However, Sanabria reported Newport is working on a solution to sanitary sewer infrastructure.

“We’re just waiting to see if they come up with a solution that is acceptable to Caledonia,” Sanabria said. Caledonia manages the wastewater and the two are working together. “We’re hoping that there’s something that comes along that will be satisfactory.”

Newport continues to be “very excited” about this project and “disappointed” in the delays, Nancy Washburn of Land Development Administration, LLC wrote in a letter to the village in December.

Caledonia

Auburn Hills

Auburn Hills features 113 home sites, a 32-acre conservancy of walkways, ponds and a wetland waterway near the intersection of Northwestern Avenue and Johnson Park Drive.

“Progress has been steady and we have seen many new homes coming online in that area over the past few years,” Dobbs wrote.

Auburn Hills was planned in three phases and first developed in 2005 by Bielinksi Homes, but the company lost it to the bank.

Developers Newport Development and Korndoerfer Homes took over the project in partnership.

Now the last 41 lots of phase 3 are in progress. Some homes are complete, some are under construction and some haven't even started. Roads and utilities are done.

Korndoerfer estimated that of the phase 3 homes, eight or 10 are built and occupied already, seven are under construction and there's still about 20 more lots to go that remain undeveloped.

“We’ve got activity in there and it looks really good,” Korndoerfer said. “We’re building really nice homes. I’m pleased with the quality homes going in there.”

Water’s Edge Condominiums

Water’s Edge Condominiums are coming to 5915, 5919 and 5945 Water’s Edge Drive, formerly Erie Street.

Three, 73-unit, 5-story condos are to come to those addresses. These locations include the former Olympia Brown School/R.E.A.L. School and former Western Publishing Co. Creative Center, now owned by the Village of Caledonia. The latter has been vacant since the mid-1990s.

The project is led by West Allis-based Cardinal Capital Management Inc., under the limited liability company CCM-Caledonia. The projected start of construction on the six-story condominiums has been set for later this year, and the projected end date for the entire project is 2027.

The project includes 269 total condominium units on the 20-acre lakefront site, inclusive of 50 townhomes and 219 multi-family units. To reach those totals, the company is planning to build three 5-story, 73-unit lakefront towers that would encompass 174 one- and 39 two-bedroom units and six three-bedroom units; in addition to 20 townhouse buildings encompassing 10 two-bedroom and 40 two-bedroom and den units housed in a mix of 10 three-plex and 10 two-plex buildings.

Briarwood Condominiums

The new Briarwood Condominium development will additionally be located next to LifeSport Tennis Club at 5100 Briarwood Lane.

The homes have been in the works for 17 years and are finally going to be on the market this fall, their developer said in a January Journal Times report.

The Briarwood Condominium Homes, 15 buildings consisting of 30 duplex condominium units just north of Four Mile Road, is being led by Mount Pleasant-based housing development company Newport Development Corp.

Newport anticipates late summer or early fall to complete construction of the five buildings and start allowing occupancy.

The development already contains a single looped private road which is an extension of the pre-existing Candlelight Drive. The property is bordered on the north, west and south by single-family properties.

This development replaces the site of the former Point West Racquet Club, which closed in 1998. The LifeSport Tennis Club still sits directly east of the property.

