Byron wins to reach Cup Series playoffs, knocks out Johnson

William Byron snaked his way through a smoky crash late Saturday night at Daytona International Speedway and narrowly avoided another melee a few laps later.
Those moves got him to victory lane for the first time in his young NASCAR Cup Series career and back in the playoffs for the second consecutive season.
They also helped knock out Hendrick Motorsports teammate Jimmie Johnson, a seven-time series champion whose final season won't end with another title.
Winless in 120 races, Johnson made a trip to victory lane to congratulate Byron and the No. 24 team, the one now directed by Johnson's former and long-time crew chief, Chad Knaus.
"It's a big win for Chad Knaus and William Byron," Johnson said. "I really felt like we had a way to transfer, to win, or point our way in and things just got ugly. Unfortunate, but that's plate racing."
Byron won the race in overtime after two late cautions and locked up one of the three postseason berths available going into the finale. Matt DiBenedetto finished 12th and secured the final spot. Clint Bowyer wrapped up a berth at the end of the opening stage.
"It was too eventful," said DiBenedetto, whose parents drove down from North Carolina to watch from the stands. "I'm mentally worn out. I'm gonna sleep great tonight, but there was so much going on there at the end."
Chase Elliott finished second, followed by Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr. and Bubba Wallace.
Johnson looked as if he would land one of those three playoff spots. But he got shuffled back in the final stage and then got caught up in a wreck in the closing laps that started when Hamlin made contact with Joey Logano. Byron squeezed between the two, took the lead and held on after a green-white-checkered finish.
It was the ninth overtime finish at Daytona's summertime race in the last 13 years.
Byron didn't care how he got it, just that he finally did.
"It's been a hard couple of years in the Cup Series and trying to get my first win and trying to gel with this team," Byron said. "These guys have done an awesome job and to be in the playoffs is amazing, man."
About 20,000 fans spread out across Daytona's massive motorsports stadium and were treated to a frantic finish. The race was pretty clean for most of the night, but got crazy down the stretch.
Tyler Reddick started the first multi-car crash by trying to block Kyle Busch after getting a huge push to take the lead. Busch clipped Reddick's bumper, sending him into the outside wall and collecting several other cars.
Busch, Erik Jones, Kurt Busch, Austin Dillon, Ryan Newman, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and others were knocked out.
"(Reddick) just ran out of talent," Newman said. "All it takes is one goofball to make a mistake."
Reddick accepted responsibility for the wreck.
"If someone made that move on me, I'd be pretty mad, too," he said.
Byron swerved his way through clouds of smoke to stay in the mix there. He was even luckier after Hamlin and Logano got together.
"I wasn't going to lift," Byron said. "It was awesome."
He did a burnout that included a few spins through Daytona's wet infield grass and then headed to victory lane for the first time in three years.
Johnson met him there, quite possibly a visual changing of the guard at Hendrick. The 22-year-old hotshot is headed back to the postseason with a long-awaited victory and the 44-year-old veteran is sliding into retirement without the storybook ending he talked all week about wanting to at least maintain as a possibility.
NASCAR TRUCKS: Sheldon Creed beat Sam Mayer on a restart with 13 laps to go Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway to win his third Truck Series race of the season and a $100,000 bonus at Madison, Ill.
Creed's victory pushed his bonus earnings to $150,000 this year in the Triple Truck Challenge. He won two of three races in the challenge.
Brett Moffitt finished second and was followed by Austin Hill, Sam Mayer and Stewart Friesen.
“We’ve had speed at all these tracks. You just have to have a little luck,” Creed said. “After getting our first win, we’ve gotten confidence."
At the track outside of St. Louis, Creed battled with Todd Gilliland, who led a race-high 76 of the 160 laps. But the two came together battling for the lead on Lap 121 and the contact forced Gilliland into the outside wall.
Mayer took over the top spot as Creed slipped to second. Creed then passed Mayer on the late restart.
Moffitt tried to get around teammate Creed in the final restart but couldn’t get his truck in position for the pass.
INDYCAR: Scott Dixon and Takuma Sato repeated their 20-lap shootout from the Indianapolis 500 a week ago, with Dixon reversing the finishing order Saturday by winning at World Wide Technology Raceway outside of St. Louis.
Sato held off Dixon last Sunday for his second Indy 500 victory in four years. Dixon had 20 laps to chase Sato down, but a late caution ended the race under yellow.
At Gateway, Dixon took the lead by first beating Pato O'Ward out of the pits and then cycled to the front when Sato made his stop with 25 laps remaining. Sato returned to the track in third, passed O'Ward with a bold outside move then set his sights on Dixon.
Dixon had 20 laps to navigate lapped traffic while holding off Sato.
“Sato was coming on strong at the end,” Dixon said. “I didn’t realize how strong he was coming. We were in reserve mode to look out for the engine and he was coming with a head of steam."
Dixon beat Sato by 0.1404 seconds for his fourth win of the season and 50th overall and praised his Chip Ganassi Racing team. The New Zealander led 111 of 200 laps at Indy but couldn't catch Sato in the closing laps before the caution froze the field.
“Last week at Indianapolis was a bit of a bummer,” Dixon admitted.
Dixon moved within two victories of Mario Andretti on IndyCar’s victory list. Andretti is second with 52; A.J. Foyt is the leader at 67.
“I’m very lucky and very fortunate," the 40-year-old New Zealander said. “It’s not just me, it’s the team. I’m very fortunate to work with these guys. It’s them. Fifty is a great number and I’d like to think there’s 50 more.”
Dixon holds a 117-point lead in the IndyCar championship standings as he chases a fifth title. IndyCar races again Sunday at Gateway.
“That was a textbook Scott Dixon race. Steady, one at a time, here, there, nothing fancy,” said winning team owner Ganassi.
Sato finished second for a 1-2 sweep for Honda. O'Ward, the highest finishing rookie in last week's 500, was third for Arrow McLaren SP in a Chevrolet.
FORMULA ONE: Lewis Hamilton led from start to finish at the Belgian Grand Prix to clinch his 89th career win and move two behind Michael Schumacher's Formula One record on Sunday.
The world champion was untroubled from pole position, beating his Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas by eight seconds and finishing 15 seconds ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen at Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium.
