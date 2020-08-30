Byron wins to reach Cup Series playoffs, knocks out Johnson

Chase Elliott finished second, followed by Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr. and Bubba Wallace.

Johnson looked as if he would land one of those three playoff spots. But he got shuffled back in the final stage and then got caught up in a wreck in the closing laps that started when Hamlin made contact with Joey Logano. Byron squeezed between the two, took the lead and held on after a green-white-checkered finish.

It was the ninth overtime finish at Daytona's summertime race in the last 13 years.

Byron didn't care how he got it, just that he finally did.

"It's been a hard couple of years in the Cup Series and trying to get my first win and trying to gel with this team," Byron said. "These guys have done an awesome job and to be in the playoffs is amazing, man."

About 20,000 fans spread out across Daytona's massive motorsports stadium and were treated to a frantic finish. The race was pretty clean for most of the night, but got crazy down the stretch.

Tyler Reddick started the first multi-car crash by trying to block Kyle Busch after getting a huge push to take the lead. Busch clipped Reddick's bumper, sending him into the outside wall and collecting several other cars.