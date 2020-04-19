Byron wins 2nd NASCAR virtual race in a drama-free event

Right before Sunday's race started, Wallace pleaded on his stream: "Clint, don't wreck me! Don't wreck me!"

But he and Bowyer did have early contact, to which Bowyer noted, "two races in a row I got Bubba-ed." Bowyer has been Fox's in-race reporter and was invited to join Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon in the "booth" but tweeted "Beer :30 folks!" before settling in as a commentator. Wallace, for his part, was the final car on track this Sunday.

Harvick made his iRacing debut, likely pushed by his sponsors and race team to get involved in the only activity drivers can do right now to promote their partners. Brad Keselowski got his directive straight from team owner Roger Penske. After using a borrowed simulator in his first event, Keselowski sprung for his own rig this week — a purchase he's not sure he can expense back to the boss.

The platform has become an important initiative for almost all of NASCAR's stakeholders and it twice set esports viewership records for Fox. Hendrick Motorsports was the first team to have its drivers do remote meet-and-greets with sponsors, and Ford used Sunday's race to promote "Project Apollo" — its effort to produce personal protective equipment for health care workers — on several of its drivers' cars.