Byron E Page, 200 block of Howland Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
LYONS — Mount Pleasant resident Julia Jarlsberg, 31, is being charged for allegedly causing bodily harm to a child at the Timber Ridge Lodge and Water Park, located by Grand Geneva Resort outside of Lake Geneva.
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man was allegedly “shooting up” in a Big Lots bathroom at 5415 Washington Ave., had heroin and marijuana on him.
BRISTOL — A jury Friday afternoon found Martice Fuller guilty of first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting death of his 15-year-old former girlfriend Kaylie Juga, a killing prosecutors said was a domestic violence homicide despite both the victim’s and Fuller’s young age.
The facility could open before the end of this year.
RACINE — A Kenosha man allegedly stole a bulldog from Petland, 2310 S. Green Bay Road.
Watch Now: Lyft vehicle with a mother and her 3-year-old in back seat flipped in hit-and-run on Villa Street
When the car flipped over, the mother said she remembered thinking, "Get my child out of this car."
Teen driver from Madison hurt, faces citations after 2 vehicles burst into flames in Mount Pleasant crash
Two vehicles burst into flames Saturday night after what police in Mount Pleasant believe was a high-speed collision, sending one of the drivers, a 17-year-old, to the hospital. Police said the teen wasn't wearing a seatbelt.
In the the $1.9 trillion spending bill signed last week, the local governments that make up Racine County are to receive $96.87 million in total. Nearly half of that money is going to the City of Racine.
MOUNT PLEASANT — Racine man allegedly stole $518.17 worth of shingles from Menards at 3101 S. Oakes Road.
With more than 93,000 households facing possible disconnection, the Wisconsin Public Service Commission voted unanimously against extending a moratorium that has been in place since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.