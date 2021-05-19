Byron D Beadles May 19, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Byron D Beadles, 5000 block of Graceland Boulevard, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500). 0 comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Theft Misdemeanor Racine Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Crime and Courts Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, May 19 23 min ago These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A de…