Butterscotch AKA Josie

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 21-year-old man was accused of making threats to "kill everyone" at the Meli Café Friday afternoon.
Three brothers in their 50s and 60s have been charged in a drive-by shooting. They allegedly were also manufacturing firearms in their Racine apartment.
A Racine teenager has been accused of robbing a man in a Walgreens bathroom.
He comes from a family of champions. Literally.
The $3 billion deal is all-cash, the companies said. InSinkErator will maintain its headquarters in Mount Pleasant.
But it likely won't be ready by the time the Kestrel Hawk Landfill closes, meaning the city will be temporarily paying $70,000 a month to haul trash elsewhere.
There are no governmental agencies to care for animals hurt by humans, even America's most beloved and majestic birds. Nonprofits and dedicated wildlife rehabilitators try to fill the gaps.
The arrest was reported Tuesday at America's Best Inn and Suites on Durand Avenue.
A man was speaking like he wanted revenge. Nakeyda Haymer took it upon herself to interrupt that.
Two teenagers, ages 19 and 16, arrested Thursday are accused of shooting into a crowd during a burial in Graceland Cemetery on the afternoon of June 2, the Racine Police Department said Friday. The 19-year-old has been identified as Lamarion D. Blair. Blair was out of custody on $1,000 cash bond at the time of the shooting, court records indicate, and also was in custody after the shooting but got out on a $1,500 bond as it appears law enforcement had not yet eyed him as a suspect in the shooting that made international headlines.
