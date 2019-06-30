A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Jimmy Butler has agreed to a $142 million, four-year contract and will be traded to the Miami Heat by the Philadelphia 76ers.
Miami and Philadelphia were still working out some aspects of the swap, such as the addition of Dallas as the third team, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move had not been finalized. The Heat will be sending Josh Richardson to Philadelphia and were in talks to trade Goran Dragic to Dallas as part of the move.
Butler met with the Heat right when free agency began at 6 p.m. Sunday and made clear that he wanted to be in Miami.
- The Brooklyn Nets have added another Olympian to their frontcourt, agreeing to a deal with center DeAndre Jordan.
Agent Jeff Schwartz confirmed that Jordan was changing New York teams after ESPN reported he would get a $40 million, four-year deal.
His agreement came hours after the Nets agreed to a deal with Kevin Durant, Jordan’s teammate on the 2016 U.S. Olympic team.
- The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to sign Al Horford to a four-year contract with $97 million guaranteed.
The deal could be worth up to $109 million if certain incentives are reached.
The 6-foot-10 Horford averaged 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists for Boston last season.
- The New York Knicks have added another forward, agreeing to a deal with veteran Taj Gibson.
Priority Sports announced on Twitter that Gibson had agreed to a two-year contract.
The rugged Gibson played the last two seasons for Minnesota, averaging 11.5 points. The 6-foot-9 forward spent most of his career with the Chicago Bulls.
- The New York Knicks have agreed to a deal with forward Julius Randle.
Randle spent one season in New Orleans, averaging 21.4 points. He began his career with the Lakers, averaging 13.5 points in four seasons.
ESPN first reported the three-year, $63 million deal, which was confirmed to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it cannot be signed until Saturday.
- Veteran forward Thaddeus Young has agreed to a three-year, $41 million contract with the Chicago Bulls.
The 31-year-old Young has averaged 13.4 points and 6 rebounds over 12 seasons with Philadelphia, Minnesota, Brooklyn and Indiana. He averaged 12.6 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Pacers last season.
Young figures to be in a backup role with Otto Porter Jr., Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr. starting in the front court for Chicago. The Bulls missed the playoffs for the third time in four years and finished with one of the worst records in franchise history at 22-60 last season.
- Harrison Barnes has told the Sacramento Kings that he is agreeing to stay with them on a four-year deal worth about $85 million.
The 27-year-old Barnes was traded to Sacramento by Dallas in February. He’s a career 13.6 point-per-game scorer.
- Tobias Harris has agreed to a $180 million, five-year contract with the 76ers.
Harris averaged 20 points and 7.9 rebounds with the Clippers and Sixers.
- New Orleans Pelicans and free agent JJ Redick have agreed on a two-year contract worth about $26.5 million.
The 35-year-old Redick has shot just better than 41 percent from 3-point range during his 13-season career season.
The 6-foot-4 shooting guard out of Duke has averaged 12.9 points per game, but his past two seasons with Philadelphia have been his best as a scorer. He averaged 18.1 points this past season.
- Jonas Valanciunas has agreed to a $45 million, three-year deal to remain with the Memphis Grizzlies.
Valanciunas averaged 19.9 points in 19 games with Memphis last season. For his career, he’s averaged 12.1 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.
- Bojan Bogdanovic is signing a four-year deal with the Utah Jazz that will be worth $73.1 million.
Bogdanovic is coming off a year where he averaged a career-best 18 points per game for the Indiana Pacers.
- Ricky Rubio is going to the Phoenix Suns on a three-year deal worth $51 million.
Rubio averaged 12.7 points and 6.1 assists last season for the Utah Jazz, with whom he spent two seasons. Rubio’s first six seasons were with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
- The Dallas Mavericks and Kristaps Porzingis have agreed on a $158 million, five-year maximum contract that will pair the 7-foot-3 Latvian with fellow Euro star Luka Doncic.
The deal for the richest contract in franchise history comes after the Mavericks sent a pair of first-round picks and 2017 No. 9 overall selection Dennis Smith Jr. to the New York Knicks for Porzingis in a seven-player trade before the deadline last season.
The 23-year-old Porzingis sat out all of last season after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee in what turned out to be his last game for the Knicks in February 2018. The injury happened not long after Porzingis was named an All-Star for the first time.
- The Orlando Magic are keeping both All-Star forward Nikola Vucevic and guard Terrence Ross on four-year deals that were agreed to quickly once free agency opened Sunday evening.
Vucevic will earn $100 million and Ross is guaranteed $54 million.
